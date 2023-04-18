Lil Durk & Money Bagg Yo Just Blindsided The Crowd

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @’979thebeat’

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Guess what happens when you mix a whole lot of Memphis, Chicago, & California energy all on one stage in 2023.Hopefully you guessed

Coachella music and arts festival weekend, starring Glorilla & Moneybagg Yo. Currently circulating the globe, after a crash performance including

Lil Durk for the Indio, Califorina Coachella festival. Fans were caught off guard when Glorilla‘s friends crashed the stage and raise the vibes a couple layers higher.