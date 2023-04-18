Local DFW News

Lil Durk & Money Bagg Yo Just Blindsided The Crowd

Published on April 18, 2023

Guess what happens when you mix a whole lot of Memphis, Chicago, & California energy all on one stage in 2023.Hopefully you guessed

Coachella music and arts festival weekend, starring Glorilla & Moneybagg Yo. Currently circulating the globe, after a crash performance including

Lil Durk for the Indio, Califorina Coachella festival. Fans were caught off guard when Glorilla‘s friends crashed the stage and raise the vibes a couple layers higher.

