Rick Ross & Weezy F Baby Are Up To Something Exclusive

Published on April 18, 2023

It seems to be something cooking up between Rick Ross & Wayne and its not beef. More like steak, lobsters & seafood or whatever rich people with good appetites eat after successful events. Check out the energy that the Boss himself is given out via social media. “Its never been done like this” according to the Florida self made millionaire. Lil Wayne will officially be blessing Ross’s 2nd annual Car show on his own estates.

Follow Ya Pilot Pskillz on all platforms at @PskillzFlo . Tune in or Stream in  Weekdays from 3 pm to 7pm right here on @979TheBeat 

 

 

