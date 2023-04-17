Glorilla Went From Twerking On The Headlights To This

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Imagine working in fast food, even the nike store then a couple years later your parting in a vip section with over $250,000 in jewelry. Press play and peep Yo Gotti’s boo and new female artist party hard like no “Tommorrow“. Angela Simmons seems to be a vibe and a potential bride to be based on these happy moments. Yo Gotti isn’t the most social media active person. But when you see him stamp anything visually ya better know its for a reason.