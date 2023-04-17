Local DFW News

Glorilla Went From Twerking On The Headlights To This

Published on April 17, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

The Beat DFW Daily Video
CLOSE

Follow The Beat On Twitter: 

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Imagine working in fast food, even the nike store then a couple years later your parting in a vip section with over $250,000 in jewelry. Press play and peep Yo Gotti’s boo and new female artist party hard like no “Tommorrow“. Angela Simmons seems to be a vibe and a potential bride to be based on these happy moments. Yo Gotti isn’t the most social media active person. But when you see him stamp anything  visually ya better know its for a reason.

 

RELATED TAGS

angela simmons CMG Glorilla let's go Yo Gotti

More from 97.9 The Beat
Close