AFAF: She Wants Him To Leave but He Needs To Stay!

Today’s Asking For A Friend comes from LaDarrius! He says he’s in a bind after his now ex-girlfriend caught him cheating! He didn’t mean for it to happen but now that he’s been caught up, she’s requesting that he moves out of their home expeditiously!

LaDarrius admits that he made a mistake but wants advice on how to get her to reconsider. He says they have beautiful children together and just had a baby not too long ago! Yikes! On top of that, LaDarrius says he recently lost his job and is not in the best financial position right now! Listen to the full call above and hear what Kyle, Lore’l and The Hustlers’ had to say when they called in!

