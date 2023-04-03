Local DFW News

J Cole Just Got His Face Smacked

Published on April 3, 2023

Wow Summer Walker had time & touch on her hands over the weekend. Press play to witness the hoop vibes randomly inside a Dave n Busters. Summer maybe more talented than she has made public. Watch her & J Cole take a few buckets. Summer Walker displays the most humble, energy as possible , while bussing the shots & causing motion on site. Even the Dreamville rapper seemed to be stunned while watching, almost like a slap to the face.

