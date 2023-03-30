The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

This is truly Megan Thee Stallion’s season!

The beauty was spotted on the scene at the Houston Astros game where she joined a bevy of rappers who have thrown out the ceremonial first pitch for opening day.

On Thursday, the Houston rapper threw out the ceremonial first pitch at the team’s opening day game against the Chicago White Sox at Minute Maid Park in her hometown. Donning an all white look equipped with white jeans, white sneakers, and a white Astros jersey which she wore tied up at the waist, the self-proclaimed Hot Girl, threw a good pitch to kick off the game. As for her hair, she rocked her latest curly ‘fro that we’ve been loving and donned a natural beat with just enough makeup to enhance her natural beauty.

Megan’s first pitch was part of a full day of opening day festivities, which also included the reveal of the Astros’ 2022 World Series championship banner as well as an Opening Day Street Fest outside the ball park featuring live music, photo booths, game activities, food trucks and more.

The MLB shared a few photos of Meg’s big pitch, showing off the beauty’s fashionable ensemble as well as a video of her in action. Check it out below.

We’re just loving Meg this season! What do you think about the Hot Girl’s pitch on opening day?

Megan Thee Stallion Throws The First Pitch At Houston Astros Opening Day Game was originally published on hellobeautiful.com