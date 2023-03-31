DFW Career Fair

DFW Career Fair: FREE LUNCH

Published on March 31, 2023

DFW CAREER FAIR

Source: Ion Digital / Online Editor: Reagan Elam

Enjoy a special FREE Lunch (while supplies last) and mixer at the DFW Career Fair powered by ONE TEN coming Wednesday, April 5th to the The Vista Shopping Center in Lewisville!

Secure your FREE event registration below! 

DFW Career Fair Registration

 

 

