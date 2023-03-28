DFW Career Fair: Mini HeadShot Session Courtesy of JCI Creatives

The DFW Career Fair is slowly approaching! Of the many activity stations, participants can enjoy a FREE mini headshot session provided by JCI Creatives! To reserve your spot please click HERE. Limited number of slots available.

5 Reasons a professional headshot is essential for a new career:

First Impression: Your headshot is the first impression that people will have of you on LinkedIn, and it’s important to make a good one. A professional headshot can help you look confident, approachable, and competent.

Establishes Credibility: A professional headshot gives you credibility and shows that you take your professional image seriously. It can convey to others that you are a professional who pays attention to details. Differentiation: A professional headshot can help you stand out from the crowd. In a sea of profiles, having a high-quality headshot can make you more memorable and distinguish you from others. Authenticity: Your LinkedIn profile picture should be a true representation of yourself. A professional headshot can help you convey your personality and show your professionalism in a visually appealing way. Consistency: Having a professional headshot that you use across all of your professional profiles can help you create consistency and build your personal brand.

Overall, a professional headshot is an important investment in your professional image and can help you make a positive first impression on LinkedIn.

We can’t wait to see you picture ready on Wednesday, April 5th!