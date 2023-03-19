Happy Women’s History Month! Here’s 8 Scriptures For Women

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

It’s the start of a new week! The perfect time to continue or create goals until we reach back to Sunday again. As we continue to celebrate Women’s History Month, below are a few scriptures that are dedicated to God’s amazing creation, Women!

Proverbs 31:30

Charm is deceptive and beauty fleeting, but a woman who fears the Lord is to be praised.⁣

1 Corinthians 11:11

However, woman isn’t independent from man, and man isn’t independent from woman in the Lord. As woman came from man so also man comes from woman. But everything comes from God.

1 Peter 3:3⁣⁣

Don’t try to make yourselves beautiful on the outside, with stylish hair or by wearing gold jewelry or fine clothes. Instead, make yourselves beautiful on the inside, in your hearts, with the enduring quality of a gentle, peaceful spirit. This type of beauty is very precious in God’s eyes.

1 Timothy 3:11⁣⁣

In the same way, women who are servants in the church should be dignified and not gossip. They should be sober and faithful in everything they do.

Women of the Bible Series:

Proverbs 31:20⁣

She reaches out to the needy; she stretches out her hands to the poor. She doesn’t fear for her household when it snows, because they are all dressed in warm clothes.

Proverbs 31:25⁣

Strength and honor are her clothing; she is confident about the future.

Proverbs 3:15⁣

Her value exceeds pearls; all you desire can’t compare with her.

Luke 1:45⁣

Happy is she who believed that the Lord would fulfill the promises he made to her.

