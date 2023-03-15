2 Pac Maybe Still Alive After Fans Get New Music

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @’979thebeat’
They say you save the best for last, but how do we know when the last time will be. However sounds like somebody may be alive still or very extra talented with the mix and mastering. Fans have been going crazy, recently since 2 Pac has new bars, for the 2023 season. Song called “Don’t Cry” featuring 50 Cent. Press play to hear this random and rare feature with Pac & 50.
