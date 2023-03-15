Local DFW News

2 Pac Maybe Still Alive After Fans Get New Music

Published on March 15, 2023
They say you save the best for last, but how do we know when the last time will be. However sounds like somebody may be alive still or very extra talented with the mix and mastering. Fans have been going crazy, recently since 2 Pac has new bars, for the 2023 season. Song called “Don’t Cry” featuring 50 Cent. Press play to hear this random and rare feature with Pac & 50.

Follow Ya Pilot Pskillz on all platforms at @PskillzFlo . Tune in or Stream in  Weekdays from 3 pm to 7pm right here on @979TheBeat 

 

