Lil Baby & Beyonce Possible Collaboration Otw

How many years of experience do you have in radio? I've been in radio since 2013. What are three of your hobbies? Flying the airwaves of the DFW, entertaining a crowd, & discovering new tasty food spots. Where is your hometown? St. Louis, MO. What makes your personality unique? My diverse childhood experiences of life shaped my mind and skill set to be the sharpest & most competitive it can be. If you attended college, where did you attend? Grambling State University.

Wow Lil Baby maybe in trouble with this one lol. Press play and peep the energy and vibes courtesy of Jayda Wayda. Beyonce may be happy and

hurt at the same time, once she hear’s this quick turn up car moment. The Beehive may can relate to the love for this Cuff it song, however those

pipes may need to be warmed up a little more . Can you do better, if so tap in to Texas Tuesday this week 4:15 pm on Ig Live.