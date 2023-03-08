Booise & T.i. Maybe On Bad Terms But Not Their Sons

How many years of experience do you have in radio? I've been in radio since 2013. What are three of your hobbies? Flying the airwaves of the DFW, entertaining a crowd, & discovering new tasty food spots. Where is your hometown? St. Louis, MO. What makes your personality unique? My diverse childhood experiences of life shaped my mind and skill set to be the sharpest & most competitive it can be. If you attended college, where did you attend? Grambling State University.

Boosie recently did an interview , and the blogger asked Boosie his thoughts about a situation, T.i. was involved in when he basically

blamed his then deceased cousin for eating the charge. Boosie’s reaction was viral enough to send the world on a Boosie vs T.i. type of face off.

Meanwhile Tootie , & T.i.’s son King aren’t letting their friendship get in the way of what temporarily feud their dads have. Press play for the

confirmation of no big beef brewing.