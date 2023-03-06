HomeLocal DFW News

Ja Morant In Trouble But Help Is On The Way MayBe

The Beat DFW Daily Video
CLOSE

Follow The Beat On Twitter: 

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

When you thought the whole world was against Ja Morant‘ s recent negative gun toting energy. You may have missed a solid defense counter convo. Houston Legend Slim thug chimes in with his input on the Memphis NBA player’s 50 plus game suspension. Press play to hear the full defense for Ja Morants lawyers to possibly used.

More from 97.9 The Beat
Close