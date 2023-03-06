Ja Morant In Trouble But Help Is On The Way MayBe

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @’979thebeat’
When you thought the whole world was against Ja Morant‘ s recent negative gun toting energy. You may have missed a solid defense counter convo. Houston Legend Slim thug chimes in with his input on the Memphis NBA player’s 50 plus game suspension. Press play to hear the full defense for Ja Morants lawyers to possibly used.
