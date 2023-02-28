HomeLocal DFW News

Kodak Black Is Going Away For 30 Days

Florida rapper Kodak Black has had a long weekend. Today he was seen in court pleading a case of innocents. An arrest warrant was issued over the weekend, due to perhaps violation of the judgment rules from a prior court situation. Kodak aka “Bill” can be heard being vocal in court with a reasoning of the failed drug test . Kodak seems to still be free but will have to join a rehab for 30 days. Press play to learn what drug was found in his system.

