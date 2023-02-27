HomeLocal DFW News

Black History Month Cancelled In 2023

We all know the closest thing to God on earth in real life, maybe Morgan Freeman. This legendary icon Morgan‘s voice alone has always been the official -unofficial truthful source

of the right side of history. For example in his lead role in the movie “Lean On Me”, we all knew it was wrong for “Joe Louis Clark” to put locks & chains on the doors. But in reality he just wanted to

protect his students of the outside dangers. Fast forward a bit to this throw back video clip , of a interview discussing Black History Month celebration. Should this be the last year to celebrate all of

the Black history. Instead we acknowledge that black historian on their birthday or date it was created, or pattened. Do you agree with Morgan or nah ?

