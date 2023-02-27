Black History Month Cancelled In 2023

How many years of experience do you have in radio? I've been in radio since 2013. What are three of your hobbies? Flying the airwaves of the DFW, entertaining a crowd, & discovering new tasty food spots. Where is your hometown? St. Louis, MO. What makes your personality unique? My diverse childhood experiences of life shaped my mind and skill set to be the sharpest & most competitive it can be. If you attended college, where did you attend? Grambling State University.

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @’979thebeat’

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

We all know the closest thing to God on earth in real life, maybe Morgan Freeman. This legendary icon Morgan‘s voice alone has always been the official -unofficial truthful source

of the right side of history. For example in his lead role in the movie “Lean On Me”, we all knew it was wrong for “Joe Louis Clark” to put locks & chains on the doors. But in reality he just wanted to

protect his students of the outside dangers. Fast forward a bit to this throw back video clip , of a interview discussing Black History Month celebration. Should this be the last year to celebrate all of

the Black history. Instead we acknowledge that black historian on their birthday or date it was created, or pattened. Do you agree with Morgan or nah ?