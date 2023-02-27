Black History Month Cancelled In 2023

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @’979thebeat’
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
We all know the closest thing to God on earth in real life, maybe Morgan Freeman. This legendary icon Morgan‘s voice alone has always been the official -unofficial truthful source
of the right side of history. For example in his lead role in the movie “Lean On Me”, we all knew it was wrong for “Joe Louis Clark” to put locks & chains on the doors. But in reality he just wanted to
protect his students of the outside dangers. Fast forward a bit to this throw back video clip , of a interview discussing Black History Month celebration. Should this be the last year to celebrate all of
the Black history. Instead we acknowledge that black historian on their birthday or date it was created, or pattened. Do you agree with Morgan or nah ?
-
Glorilla Caught On Camera In Walmart Shopping
-
Which Famous Rappers Are Bloods? (PHOTO GALLERY)
-
Another One Caught Lacking While Driving
-
INTERVIEW: Pastor Deitrick Haddon Responds To Christian Outrage Aimed At Beyoncé And ‘Satanic’ GRAMMYs
-
Nipsey Hussle’s Convicted Killer Sentenced
-
97.9 The Beat Has A Special Invitation For You…
-
SECRETS OUT! Meet Tyler The Creators Girlfriend, Reign Judge [Photos]
-
Which Famous Rappers Are Crips? (PHOTO GALLERY)