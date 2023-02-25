Another One Caught Lacking While Driving

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @’979thebeat’
Houston we have a problem, possibly. Check out Houston Texas rap legend Bun B , road ready. We all have that one friend or family member
who can’t be invited over at night time, due to their loud snoring habits. Welp lets just say the bar has been set for the loudest snores of 2023. Bun’s security
must have been working extra extra hard here in Dallas, while Bun attended Erykah Badu‘s Annual B Day Bash.
