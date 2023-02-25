Another One Caught Lacking While Driving

How many years of experience do you have in radio? I've been in radio since 2013. What are three of your hobbies? Flying the airwaves of the DFW, entertaining a crowd, & discovering new tasty food spots. Where is your hometown? St. Louis, MO. What makes your personality unique? My diverse childhood experiences of life shaped my mind and skill set to be the sharpest & most competitive it can be. If you attended college, where did you attend? Grambling State University.

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @’979thebeat’

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Houston we have a problem, possibly. Check out Houston Texas rap legend Bun B , road ready. We all have that one friend or family member

who can’t be invited over at night time, due to their loud snoring habits. Welp lets just say the bar has been set for the loudest snores of 2023. Bun’s security

must have been working extra extra hard here in Dallas, while Bun attended Erykah Badu‘s Annual B Day Bash.