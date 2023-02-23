Beyonce Just Threw Ice Spice A Grand Slam

How many years of experience do you have in radio? I've been in radio since 2013. What are three of your hobbies? Flying the airwaves of the DFW, entertaining a crowd, & discovering new tasty food spots. Where is your hometown? St. Louis, MO. What makes your personality unique? My diverse childhood experiences of life shaped my mind and skill set to be the sharpest & most competitive it can be. If you attended college, where did you attend? Grambling State University.

The Munch girl of 2022, is already stacking up the bag for 2023. Press play and hear the amazing news that Queen B, yes Beyonce presented her with. New model and merch alert who this? We also get the inside scoop on what type of fellas have a chance. Uniqueness, originality, creative are just a few descriptive words that shape her true character. Has she spoke on the phone yet with Beyonce yet or nah? Press play for the inside scoop courtesy of Apple music.

Follow Ya Pilot Pskillz on all platforms at @PskillzFlo . Tune in or Stream in Weekdays from 3 pm to 7pm right here on @979TheBeat