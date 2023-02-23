Beyonce Just Threw Ice Spice A Grand Slam

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @’979thebeat’
The Munch girl of 2022, is already stacking up the bag for 2023. Press play and hear the amazing news that Queen B, yes Beyonce presented her with. New model and merch alert who this? We also get the inside scoop on what type of fellas have a chance. Uniqueness, originality, creative are just a few descriptive words that shape her true character. Has she spoke on the phone yet with Beyonce yet or nah? Press play for the inside scoop courtesy of Apple music.
