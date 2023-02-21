Happy Fat Tuesday: 7 Bounce Songs to Add To Your Playlist

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Bounce music is a form of Hip Hip and can be heard historically by New Orleans natives. The really fast, up-beat songs are guaranteed to get you moving! Fun Fact:The tempo usually has 96 to 105 beats per minute and includes a brass band beat according to Repeat Replay. This style usually incorporates Mardi gras chants alongside responses.

Bounce can be traced to the 1980s in New Orleans. This style of music was started in the city’s projects and bars. The first bounce song was “Jubilee All” by D.J. Jubilee.

In the year 2000 Bounce music sky rocketed due to the rise in open openly gay artists. Big Freedia is one of the most popular bounce music artists today, along with Sissy Nobby, and Vockah Redu who shattered stereotypes in Hip Hop.

Here are 7 Bounce songs to add to your playlist!