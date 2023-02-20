North Texas Takes Down 59 Child Sex Predators, More To Come

How many years of experience do you have in radio? Professionally since 2017, but I did radio in college all 4 years. What are three of your hobbies? Videography, going to art and science museums, and collecting cactuses! Where is your hometown? I was born in Sacramento, CA, but I was raised here in Dallas! What makes your personality unique? I’m just a little ball of fun! I love to crack jokes and make people feel good about themselves by giving compliments. Just being down-to-earth, honest, and being optimistic about life will take you a long way. If you attended college, where did you attend? I am a product of the prestigious Prairie View A&M University! After that, I was blessed to get my Master’s degree from Texas Southern University. Both of them are HBCU’s (Historically Black Colleges + Universities).

Over the weekend, more than 30 local law enforcement teamed up with the FBI to capture over 59 people suspected of online sexual exploitation. In a month long operation, they were able to rescue 28 children from infants to pubescents. The investigation which was called Operation Janus “brought together highly skilled computer crimes investigators to focus resources on the identification and rescue of children in our communities who fall prey to the darkness of online predators,” according to the statement released on Feb. 17 from FBI Dallas Division’s Child Exploitation Task Force and the North Texas Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

Plano Detective Jeff Rich said some of these suspects were meeting face-to-face with children while others were sharing images across devices. The charges ranged from possession of contraband material of child exploitation through hands-on offenses. See below for the full press release for Operation Janus, along with the faces and names of each suspect.

According to NBCDFW below are those formally charged so far in the operation. Some individuals are in custody but charges are pending.

Additional names and charges are to be released.

The accused listed below are presumed innocent until proven guilty. It’s not immediately clear which of the suspects listed below have obtained attorneys.

Mickail Dukes, Manifestation of Prostitution Dallas PD

Brandon Froning, Possession of Child Pornography Dallas PD

Justin Peters, Possession of Child Pornography Garland PD

Noah Craver, Possession of Child Pornography Plano PD

Vincent Hammack, Possession of Child Pornography Plano PD

Joshua Drake, Possession of Child Pornography Wylie PD

Michael A. Newhouse, Jr. Possession of Child Pornography Possession of Lewd Visual Material Texas DPS

Michael W. Newhouse, Sr. Possession of Child Pornography Texas DPS

Michael Sinnreich, Possession of Child Pornography Wylie PD

Ernest Martinez, Possession of Child Pornography Abilene PD

Isaac Hernandez, Possession of Child Pornography Irving PD

Marcus Lugo, Possession of Child Pornography Abilene PD

Juan Juarez, Promotion of Child Pornography Wylie PD

Jesse McFall, Possession of Child Pornography Dallas PD/Denton PD

Eduardo Ramirez, Receiving/Possession of Child Pornography Plano PD

Jesse Giesbrecht, Receipt and Distribution of Child Pornography Seminole County Sheriff’s Office/FBI

Ubaydah Fadel, Possession of Child Pornography Plano PD

Ivan Hernandez, Sexual Assault of a Child Dallas PD

Ralph Brooks Brown, Possession of Child Pornography Plano PD

Anthony Johnson, Possession with Intent to Promote with Prior Conviction Dallas PD

Nathan Abramovich, Possession of Child Pornography Wylie PD

JUVENILE, Possession of Child Pornography Wylie PD

Corey Smith Shaw, Possession of Child Pornography Plano PD

Nathanel Black, Possession of Child Pornography Irving PD

Steve Martin, Possession of Child Pornography Plano PD

Tracey Couey, Possession of Child Pornography Dallas PD

Ramiro Mendoza, Lara Possession of Child Pornography Irving PD

Charles Stanfiel, Possession of Child Pornography Abilene PD

Edward Rodriquez, Online Solicitation of a Minor Abilene PD

JUVENILE, Possession of Child Pornography with Intent to Promote Wylie PD

Shemar Green, Possession of Child Pornography and Transportation of Child Pornography FBI-Lubbock/Snyder PD

Cassidy Lush, Distribution of Child Pornography FBI – Lubbock

David Espinoza, Possession of Child Pornography FBI – Lubbock

Jonathan Paige, Kidnapping/Sex Assault of a Child Plano PD

Christopher Berger, Promotion of Child Pornography Dallas PD

Justin Wyly, Possession of Child Pornography Hopkins County SO

James Wilborn, Indecency with a Child Dallas PD

Thomas Dobbs, Possession of Child Pornography Abilene PD

Craig Schamberger, Online Solicitation Fort Worth PD

Jason Till, Production of Child Pornography Homeland Security Investigations

Pipino Alfredo Castelan Diaz, Solicitation of Prostitution o fa Minor

Irving Woods, Online Solicitation Fort Worth PD/Alaska State Troopers/US Secret Service

Demon Driver, Possession of Child Pornography Dallas PD

Joseph Sterle, Possession of Child Pornography DPS-Texarkana

Stephen Benzenhafer, Online Solicitation of a Minor Plano PD

Silvestre Diaz, Indecent Assault Wylie PD

Juan Blaylock, Possession of Child Pornography Dallas PD

Maximillian Arya, Possession of Child Pornography Dallas PD

Juvenile, Bestiality Garland PD

Juvenile, Publish Intimate Visual Material Wylie PD

Gary Mathis, Promotion of Child Pornography Dallas PD

Anthony Garza, Misdemeanor Charge Lubbock PD

Haseeb Memon, Possession with Intent to Promote Child Pornography Wylie PD

Sierra Hendry, Bestiality Dallas PD

Rit Tran, Distribution of Child Pornography, FBI – Dallas

Javier Montano, Sex Abuse of a Child, Fort Worth PD

The Kickback w/ Jazzi Black Weekdays 9A-3P, Saturdays 1P-4P | Follow Me on IG @jazziblack , Follow Me on Twitter @yojazziblack