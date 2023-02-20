North Texas Takes Down 59 Child Sex Predators, More To Come

Over the weekend, more than 30 local law enforcement teamed up with the FBI to capture over 59 people suspected of online sexual exploitation. In a month long operation, they were able to rescue 28 children from infants to pubescents. The investigation which was called Operation Janus “brought together highly skilled computer crimes investigators to focus resources on the identification and rescue of children in our communities who fall prey to the darkness of online predators,” according to the statement released on Feb. 17 from FBI Dallas Division’s Child Exploitation Task Force and the North Texas Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.
Plano Detective Jeff Rich said some of these suspects were meeting face-to-face with children while others were sharing images across devices. The charges ranged from possession of contraband material of child exploitation through hands-on offenses. See below for the full press release for Operation Janus, along with the faces and names of each suspect.
According to NBCDFW below are those formally charged so far in the operation. Some individuals are in custody but charges are pending.
Additional names and charges are to be released.
The accused listed below are presumed innocent until proven guilty. It’s not immediately clear which of the suspects listed below have obtained attorneys.
- Mickail Dukes, Manifestation of Prostitution Dallas PD
- Brandon Froning, Possession of Child Pornography Dallas PD
- Justin Peters, Possession of Child Pornography Garland PD
- Noah Craver, Possession of Child Pornography Plano PD
- Vincent Hammack, Possession of Child Pornography Plano PD
- Joshua Drake, Possession of Child Pornography Wylie PD
- Michael A. Newhouse, Jr. Possession of Child Pornography Possession of Lewd Visual Material Texas DPS
- Michael W. Newhouse, Sr. Possession of Child Pornography Texas DPS
- Michael Sinnreich, Possession of Child Pornography Wylie PD
- Ernest Martinez, Possession of Child Pornography Abilene PD
- Isaac Hernandez, Possession of Child Pornography Irving PD
- Marcus Lugo, Possession of Child Pornography Abilene PD
- Juan Juarez, Promotion of Child Pornography Wylie PD
- Jesse McFall, Possession of Child Pornography Dallas PD/Denton PD
- Eduardo Ramirez, Receiving/Possession of Child Pornography Plano PD
- Jesse Giesbrecht, Receipt and Distribution of Child Pornography Seminole County Sheriff’s Office/FBI
- Ubaydah Fadel, Possession of Child Pornography Plano PD
- Ivan Hernandez, Sexual Assault of a Child Dallas PD
- Ralph Brooks Brown, Possession of Child Pornography Plano PD
- Anthony Johnson, Possession with Intent to Promote with Prior Conviction Dallas PD
- Nathan Abramovich, Possession of Child Pornography Wylie PD
- JUVENILE, Possession of Child Pornography Wylie PD
- Corey Smith Shaw, Possession of Child Pornography Plano PD
- Nathanel Black, Possession of Child Pornography Irving PD
- Steve Martin, Possession of Child Pornography Plano PD
- Tracey Couey, Possession of Child Pornography Dallas PD
- Ramiro Mendoza, Lara Possession of Child Pornography Irving PD
- Charles Stanfiel, Possession of Child Pornography Abilene PD
- Edward Rodriquez, Online Solicitation of a Minor Abilene PD
- JUVENILE, Possession of Child Pornography with Intent to Promote Wylie PD
- Shemar Green, Possession of Child Pornography and Transportation of Child Pornography FBI-Lubbock/Snyder PD
- Cassidy Lush, Distribution of Child Pornography FBI – Lubbock
- David Espinoza, Possession of Child Pornography FBI – Lubbock
- Jonathan Paige, Kidnapping/Sex Assault of a Child Plano PD
- Christopher Berger, Promotion of Child Pornography Dallas PD
- Justin Wyly, Possession of Child Pornography Hopkins County SO
- James Wilborn, Indecency with a Child Dallas PD
- Thomas Dobbs, Possession of Child Pornography Abilene PD
- Craig Schamberger, Online Solicitation Fort Worth PD
- Jason Till, Production of Child Pornography Homeland Security Investigations
- Pipino Alfredo Castelan Diaz, Solicitation of Prostitution o fa Minor
- Irving Woods, Online Solicitation Fort Worth PD/Alaska State Troopers/US Secret Service
- Demon Driver, Possession of Child Pornography Dallas PD
- Joseph Sterle, Possession of Child Pornography DPS-Texarkana
- Stephen Benzenhafer, Online Solicitation of a Minor Plano PD
- Silvestre Diaz, Indecent Assault Wylie PD
- Juan Blaylock, Possession of Child Pornography Dallas PD
- Maximillian Arya, Possession of Child Pornography Dallas PD
- Juvenile, Bestiality Garland PD
- Juvenile, Publish Intimate Visual Material Wylie PD
- Gary Mathis, Promotion of Child Pornography Dallas PD
- Anthony Garza, Misdemeanor Charge Lubbock PD
- Haseeb Memon, Possession with Intent to Promote Child Pornography Wylie PD
- Sierra Hendry, Bestiality Dallas PD
- Rit Tran, Distribution of Child Pornography, FBI – Dallas
- Javier Montano, Sex Abuse of a Child, Fort Worth PD
