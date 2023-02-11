Da Baby Baby’s Mother Might Be Getting Married

How many years of experience do you have in radio? I've been in radio since 2013. What are three of your hobbies? Flying the airwaves of the DFW, entertaining a crowd, & discovering new tasty food spots. Where is your hometown? St. Louis, MO. What makes your personality unique? My diverse childhood experiences of life shaped my mind and skill set to be the sharpest & most competitive it can be. If you attended college, where did you attend? Grambling State University.

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @’979thebeat’

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Da Baby may be headed to a wedding pretty soon to support his Baby’s mother if she decides to keep her word via this video statement.

Trending topic , she is after having a successful BBL (Brazilian But Lift) . Fans on her live asked to see it and she gave us the soft no, or nah.

Press play for the reason we didn’t get what you thought you were getting.

Follow Ya Pilot Pskillz on all platforms at @PskillzFlo . Tune in or Stream in Weekdays from 3 pm to 7pm right here on @979TheBeat