The Grammy’s: Biggest Moments of the Night

The 65th Annual Grammy Awards provided some of the most memorable moments in music history! From Stevie Wonder and Chris Stapleton giving us the collaboration we didn’t know we needed, to First Lady Jill Biden making a surprise appearance AND giving away the first ever ‘Song for Social Change’ award, there was so much to unpack! Check out a few of our favorite highlights from Music’s Biggest Night!
50th Anniversary Hip Hop Tribute
Lizzo Switched Up ‘About Damn Time’ and Had Us All Shook!
Legends Meet For the First Time
What else does First Lady Jill Biden have in the Back of her Closet?
Beyonce’s Speech For Winning Best Dance/Electronic Album
Mr. and Mrs. Offset looking stunning!
Of course Kendrick Lamar won Best Rap Album!
Viola Davis is officially the 18th EGOT Winner!
Stevie Wonder and Christ Stapleton on stage together?! Pass the Tennesse Whiskey!
