T.I. and Tiny’s Daughter, Heiress Covers Rihanna Song

Looks like the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree when it comes to 6-year-old Heiress Harris! The daughter of legendary rapper T.I. and Tiny, who was apart of the 90’s supergroup Escape, has been singing since she came out the womb. Her most recent project however, has turned up the heat and set social media on fire with a cover and music video of Rihanna’s ‘Lift Me Up’.

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen the little superstar show off her vocals. Check out some of our favorite moments of Heiress perfecting her craft!

