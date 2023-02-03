T.I. and Tiny’s Daughter, Heiress Covers Rihanna Song

How many years of experience do you have in radio? Professionally since 2017, but I did radio in college all 4 years. What are three of your hobbies? Videography, going to art and science museums, and collecting cactuses! Where is your hometown? I was born in Sacramento, CA, but I was raised here in Dallas! What makes your personality unique? I’m just a little ball of fun! I love to crack jokes and make people feel good about themselves by giving compliments. Just being down-to-earth, honest, and being optimistic about life will take you a long way. If you attended college, where did you attend? I am a product of the prestigious Prairie View A&M University! After that, I was blessed to get my Master’s degree from Texas Southern University. Both of them are HBCU’s (Historically Black Colleges + Universities).

Looks like the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree when it comes to 6-year-old Heiress Harris! The daughter of legendary rapper T.I. and Tiny, who was apart of the 90’s supergroup Escape, has been singing since she came out the womb. Her most recent project however, has turned up the heat and set social media on fire with a cover and music video of Rihanna’s ‘Lift Me Up’.

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen the little superstar show off her vocals. Check out some of our favorite moments of Heiress perfecting her craft!

