DeSoto ISD Superintendent Dr. Usamah Rodgers Discusses Academics, Football Championship & Upcoming Choice Showcase!

Jazze Maxie recently spoke with DeSoto ISD’s Superintendent Dr. Usamah Rodgers about the schools academics, recent championships and their upcoming Choice Showcase event.

DeSoto ISD is gearing up to host the Feb. 4, 2023, districtwide showcase set to take place from 9a to Noon at the DeSoto High School Academy Cafeteria located at 600 Eagle Drive in DeSoto Please register your family today at the link below:

For more information please visit https://desotohs.desotoisd.org/

At this year’s event, which returns for the first time in more than four years, current and prospective families and scholars will experience the DeSoto Difference through an interactive event that will allow attendees to see, touch, feel, and better understand the diverse body of offerings and opportunities available in DeSoto ISD for pre-kindergarten through 12th grade scholars.

The district-wide Showcase will focus on the choice academic programs set to open for the 2023-2024 school year and will feature four primary areas of experience:

Student Performances and Program Demonstrations

Parent and Family Information Sessions

Interactive Engagement Stations

Campus Exhibition Space and Showcases

In the campus exhibition space, attendees will be able to engage with every school in the district, meet campus principals and teachers, and learn about each campus’ core, co-, and extra-curricular offerings. In the partners’ interactive space, scholars and families can participate in hands-on activities and STEM experiments in a fun and engaging environment and see student-led demonstrations and performances showcasing student learning and experiences.

Parents who attend will also be able to attend a range of interactive workshops led by district and community leaders on the following topics:

Math and Literacy Support for Scholars

Testing and Assessment Insights and Tools to Enhance and Improve Preparedness and Performance

Social Emotional Learning Tools and Resources for Scholars and Families

Financial Literacy and Planning for Scholars and Families

Career and Technical Education Overview and Inside Look and much more!

In addition to the core features of the event, attendees will have the opportunity to listen to a panel discussion featuring DeSoto ISD principals which will focus on key components of parent engagement and agency among other points of discussion from the campus leadership lens.

“I am so excited about this event,” said DeSoto ISD Superintendent of Schools Dr. Usamah Rodgers. “The opportunity to welcome district parents to our schools to learn about our programs in DeSoto ISD is a step forward in better serving our school community and providing parents and families the information, access, and resources they need to make the most of their experiences here in the district.”

Event registration is highly encouraged. Please see the WHOVA App link below or download the app online via mobile device.

Registration Link: Register on the WHOVA App

