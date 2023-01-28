Ke Ke Palmer Baby Shower Was A Success Plus One

CLOSE
Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @’979thebeat’
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Ke Ke Palmer is really pregnant pregnant, and we have proof. Press play and peep the vibes and energy . No phones allowed except if you are Danileigh.
Besties get special privileges when it comes to the cell phone rules. Boy or girl to be tune in to Ya Pilot P-skillz for the official verdict.
Follow Ya Pilot Pskillz on all platforms at @PskillzFlo . Tune in or Stream in Weekdays from 3 pm to 7pm right here on @979TheBeat