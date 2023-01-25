Babyface Ray Talks Reunion With Icewear Vezzo & Peezy

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Detroit fans rejoice! Babyface Ray chopped it up with Headkrack and Lore’l and shared that a possible reunion between him and former group members, Peezy and Icewear Vezzo may be in the works.

Before their individual rise to fame, Icewear Vezzo, Peezy, and Babyface Ray came together to form a group called Team Eastside. The group’s music grew very popular in their hometown of Detroit, Michigan and was even played frequently on urban radio in the city. Now that all three have experienced mainstream success on the charts, day one fans are begging the trio for a reunion.

Though Babyface Ray says its definitely possible, the rapper says he won’t rush it and if they do it, it has to be done right! Watch the clip below and watch the full interview here.

” I don’t even want to do it if we don’t do it correct. We gotta capture every moment, we gotta bond…”

