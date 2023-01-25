NLE Choppa is dropped by The AM Clique and is sharing some of his best gems with his fans at the young age of 20.
He shared how he’s been able to grow as a person through prayer and meditation, opened up about his mental health and veganism, why he doesn’t practice monogamy, semen retention, and more!
Check out the full interview below:
Share with us what you’re favorite moment was during this interview!
The post NLE Choppa Talks Career Growth, Polyamorous Relationships, Sexual Encounters, Mental Health & More! [WATCH HERE] appeared first on 92 Q.
