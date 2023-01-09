Alert is a procedural drama about the Philadelphia Police Department’s Missing Person’s Unit (MPU). Each episode features a heart-pounding, life-or-death search for a missing person that runs alongside Jason Grant and Nikki Batista’s series-long quest to find out the truth about their long-lost son.

Don’t miss the second night of the series premiere of Alert, FOX’s new heart-pounding drama! Tune in tonight at 8 on FOX 26. When someone is taken, every second counts.

Fox Series ‘Alert: Missing Persons Unit’ Is The First True TV Thrillride of 2023 was originally published on theboxhouston.com