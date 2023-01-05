HomeLocal DFW News

Allstar Movie Is On The way including Dc Young Fly

Just when you thought good movies with all star cast didn’t exist anymore. Press play for the new trailer of “House Party“. Not quite a sequel from the original film which

was released back in 1991. To answer your question / concern Kid n Play are confirmed to be in this new 2023 project. One sneak peek of the trailer, and we can take note of all the celebrity

cameo appearances. Lebron James, Jacob Latimore, Dc Young Fly , & heavy roster of other A & B list celebrities .

House Party , NEW MOVIE

