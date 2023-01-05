Allstar Movie Is On The way including Dc Young Fly

How many years of experience do you have in radio? I've been in radio since 2013. What are three of your hobbies? Flying the airwaves of the DFW, entertaining a crowd, & discovering new tasty food spots. Where is your hometown? St. Louis, MO. What makes your personality unique? My diverse childhood experiences of life shaped my mind and skill set to be the sharpest & most competitive it can be. If you attended college, where did you attend? Grambling State University.

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @’979thebeat’</p>

Just when you thought good movies with all star cast didn’t exist anymore. Press play for the new trailer of “House Party“. Not quite a sequel from the original film which

was released back in 1991. To answer your question / concern Kid n Play are confirmed to be in this new 2023 project. One sneak peek of the trailer, and we can take note of all the celebrity

cameo appearances. Lebron James, Jacob Latimore, Dc Young Fly , & heavy roster of other A & B list celebrities .

Follow Ya Pilot Pskillz on all platforms at @PskillzFlo . Tune in or Stream in Weekdays from 3 pm to 7pm right here on @979TheBeat