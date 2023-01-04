Cookie Monster On The Run: Popular DFW Bakery Robbed

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Cookie Society, a bakery known for their delicious gourmet cookies and great customer service, was reportedly robbed early Wednesday morning at the Addison location (Villages on The Parkway).

The suspect Allegedly broke the store window and robbed the bakery of their cash drawer, safe and other items. At this time the owner has made a police report with video footage, but no one has been arrested or held accountable at at this time.

The bakery is now reconsidering how the are taking money for cookies, announcing they would convert to a cashless system to avoid something like this happening in the future.

WFAA Traffic Reporter, Tashara Parker took to instagram to show her support and encouraged others to go buy cookies to show their support.

Cookie Society specializes in unique flavors inspired by childhood staples, elevated classics, and other flavors typically reserved for cakes and pies. Help Cookie Society recover from the tragic event that happened to them HERE.