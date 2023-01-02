Surviving World Introvert Day 2023

How many years of experience do you have in radio? Professionally since 2017, but I did radio in college all 4 years. What are three of your hobbies? Videography, going to art and science museums, and collecting cactuses! Where is your hometown? I was born in Sacramento, CA, but I was raised here in Dallas! What makes your personality unique? I’m just a little ball of fun! I love to crack jokes and make people feel good about themselves by giving compliments. Just being down-to-earth, honest, and being optimistic about life will take you a long way. If you attended college, where did you attend? I am a product of the prestigious Prairie View A&M University! After that, I was blessed to get my Master’s degree from Texas Southern University. Both of them are HBCU’s (Historically Black Colleges + Universities).

Happy World Introvert Day!

Today we celebrate those who enjoy solitude over parties and would prefer to “do them” instead of following the crowd. Often times introverts are misunderstood as rude or standoffish, but people usually don’t know that they are introverts or what kind they are. Studies show that introverts are one-third to half of the U.S. population, which means you’ve probably crossed an introvert and didn’t even know it. There are 4 types including Social introverts, Thinking introverts, Anxious introverts, and Restrained/inhibited introverts. Learn about these unique individuals and how you can love them (or yourself) a little better in 2023!

The following research was found in 1980. To read the full report CLICK HERE.

Social Introverts

This is the “typical” type of introvert. Social introverts like small groups and quiet settings over crowds.

We all hate a bully, and let’s be honest it’s never been cool to peer pressure your friends into anything. It’s okay to say NO. Create spaces: Find a happy medium for everyone to enjoy each other without anyone in your friend group feeling like a third wheel or not heard at all. You could even take turns deciding what to do during weekend hangouts!

Thinking Introverts

People in this group are daydreamers. They spend a lot of time in their thoughts and tend to have creative imaginations.

Take those raging thoughts and see where that creativity could take you. Keep a journal and write down what you see, hear, and feel. Use it as a tool to help you progress and find answers rather than keep asking yourself “Why” or “What if” Plan: Schedule time throughout the week to meditate and train your brain to work when you want. This small step can help with mind clutter and daydreaming when you should be getting things done.

Anxious Introverts

They seek out alone time not just because they like it, but also because they often feel awkward or shy around people.

Practice, doesn’t always make perfect-but it does make things a LOT better. Remember to breathe, hiding isn’t always the answer Use kind words: Speaking kind things to yourself is top tier. Not only is it a reminder of how awesome you are but it’s also a great shield when the the world makes you feel otherwise.

Restrained/Inhibited Introverts

These introverts think before they act. They aren’t likely to make a decision on a whim. Typically they take longer to take action.

Your introverted ways may change over time, and in different settings, too. You’re not likely to swing from introvert to extrovert. But it’s possible you could become more or less introverted, depending on what’s going on in your life.

Life happens. Give yourself and others time to reflect, heal, and strategize how to move forward. Be confident: The greatest thing about Earth is there is ONLY ONE YOU (even if you’re a twin) Take a look in the mirror and embrace all that you are!

