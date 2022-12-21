Diddy Wins MVP Of The Year With This One

How many years of experience do you have in radio? I've been in radio since 2013. What are three of your hobbies? Flying the airwaves of the DFW, entertaining a crowd, & discovering new tasty food spots. Where is your hometown? St. Louis, MO. What makes your personality unique? My diverse childhood experiences of life shaped my mind and skill set to be the sharpest & most competitive it can be. If you attended college, where did you attend? Grambling State University.

East Coast legend Diddy has had quite the year when it comes to his personal life. From lady friends, to boo’s to even new Dad alert, Diddy is living his best life. Press play to see it for yaself, Diddy

treating his twin daughters to matching Range Rovers. Dad of the year energy is cooking up as we count down the last few days of 2022.

