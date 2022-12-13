Diddy On Blast With New Baby Alert

CLOSE
Welp Diddy has the his days laid out for em. New Dad alert , from a new woman outside of Yung Miami . This news comes out rather fast , after the Internet goes crazy
over the news. Diddy has kept it real with his fans and friends with a Twitter post , showing love to his 7th child “Love Sean Combs“. Press play for an alleged play of events, pieced together
with twitter time stamps.
