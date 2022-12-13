HomeDFW

Diddy On Blast With New Baby Alert

The Beat DFW Daily Video
CLOSE

Follow The Beat On Twitter: 

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Welp Diddy has the his days laid out for em. New Dad alert , from a new woman outside of Yung Miami . This news comes out rather fast , after the Internet goes  crazy

over the news. Diddy has kept it real  with his fans and friends with a Twitter post , showing love to his 7th child “Love Sean Combs“. Press play for an alleged play of events, pieced together

with twitter time stamps.

Follow Ya Pilot Pskillz on all platforms at @PskillzFlo . Tune in or Stream in  Weekdays from 3 pm to 7pm right here on @979TheBeat 

Diddy , New Dad Alert , The Pskillz PlayBack , yung miami

Close