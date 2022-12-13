Diddy On Blast With New Baby Alert

How many years of experience do you have in radio? I've been in radio since 2013. What are three of your hobbies? Flying the airwaves of the DFW, entertaining a crowd, & discovering new tasty food spots. Where is your hometown? St. Louis, MO. What makes your personality unique? My diverse childhood experiences of life shaped my mind and skill set to be the sharpest & most competitive it can be. If you attended college, where did you attend? Grambling State University.

Welp Diddy has the his days laid out for em. New Dad alert , from a new woman outside of Yung Miami . This news comes out rather fast , after the Internet goes crazy

over the news. Diddy has kept it real with his fans and friends with a Twitter post , showing love to his 7th child “Love Sean Combs“. Press play for an alleged play of events, pieced together

with twitter time stamps.

