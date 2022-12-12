Eryka Badu’s Daughter Puma Is Trending

CLOSE
Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @’979thebeat’</p>
Leave it up to superstar Erykah Badu’s daughter to give the world , the real inside scoop, on Ice Spice’s vibe. Ice Spice is the Munch creator , of the “You thought I was feeling you ” song went viral a couple months back . Puma goes live on social media, while fans are intrigued as to how the recent interview went. Press play for the full break down. The perhaps quietest secret put is that Puma has been blessed tremendously with vocal abilities. Fingers crossed on potential music .
Follow Ya Pilot Pskillz on all platforms at @PskillzFlo . Tune in or Stream in Weekdays from 3 pm to 7pm right here on @979TheBeat