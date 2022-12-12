Eryka Badu’s Daughter Puma Is Trending

How many years of experience do you have in radio? I've been in radio since 2013. What are three of your hobbies? Flying the airwaves of the DFW, entertaining a crowd, & discovering new tasty food spots. Where is your hometown? St. Louis, MO. What makes your personality unique? My diverse childhood experiences of life shaped my mind and skill set to be the sharpest & most competitive it can be. If you attended college, where did you attend? Grambling State University.

Leave it up to superstar Erykah Badu’s daughter to give the world , the real inside scoop, on Ice Spice’s vibe. Ice Spice is the Munch creator , of the “You thought I was feeling you ” song went viral a couple months back . Puma goes live on social media, while fans are intrigued as to how the recent interview went. Press play for the full break down. The perhaps quietest secret put is that Puma has been blessed tremendously with vocal abilities. Fingers crossed on potential music .

