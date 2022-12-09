Offset Tweets “In A Dark Place” Amid Tragic Death Of Fellow Migos Rapper Takeoff

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Unless you have had a family member or close loved one fall victim to gun violence, you can’t truly understand the degree of anguish and devastation those left to mourn are feeling. It’s a long, painful journey, and one Migos rapper Offset is still traveling ever since his cousin and fellow Migos member Takeoff was killed in Houston—a senseless crime for which a suspect was recently arrested.

On Thursday, Offset tweeted four ominous words: “In a dark place.”

Offset didn’t elaborate or give any definitive indication that the post was related to Takeoff’s tragic killing, but it’s hard to imagine anything else prompted the tweet. At any rate, his fans responded with an outpouring of support.

Some fans offered the “Walk It Talk It” rapper support and solidarity by sharing that they too were mourning family members who had passed away.

From Page Six:

“Take all the time you need. Everyone processes grieve (sic) differently. Wishing you strength and continued prayers,” one fan tweeted.

“Hope it gets better for you. One step at a time. You got this. Life don’t make sense sometimes, but we all got you,” another wrote.

A third social media user added, “Takeoff is watching over you and he is proud of you stay strong Set.”

Hopefully, Offset, Quavo and all of those who are grieving Takeoff’s death are on a path to healing. It’s not a process that can be rushed. Everyone moves at their own pace when it comes to mourning and learning to live with a heavy loss. The pain of losing someone close to you can be a thing that never goes away completely. But with work and endurance, we make it through.

In the meantime, let’s love each other and wish each other peace.

