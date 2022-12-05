The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Everyone has a bad date story.

In our “Getting To Know You” segment, we find out what was the worst date Amanda has been on. Here’s the tea: A friend of Amanda’s told a crew member from the HBO hit show “Insecure” that she had a crush on him. Now to Amanda, this was simply a “set crush” meaning “When you’re on the show, sometimes you just created a set crush. Someone you’re going to look at when you want to set for 16 hours but you don’t actually act on it.”

Well, Mr. Set Crush stood outside Amanda’s trailer which a whole speech that included “I really actually feel like we’re supposed to be married.” After a couple of weeks, the two went on a date, and let’s just say the two aren’t getting married anytime soon.

You don’t want to miss this hilarious story.

WATCH BELOW

FOLLOW THE SHOW ON ALL SOCIALS

@amandaseales

@djnailz

Listen to the Amanda Seales Show wherever you get your favorite podcasts. If you have a comment leave Amanda a message at 1 855-AMANDA-8 that’s 1-855-262-6328

Getting To Know: Amanda Seales Talks “Worst Date Ever” was originally published on blackamericaweb.com