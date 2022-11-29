The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Ready for the next new wave in modern day music? Hip-hop veteran T.I. and TikTok star Blanco Brown have come together to officially launch “trailer trap,” a musical fusion of trap and country music sparked by the 2019 success of Blanco’s viral “The Git Up” challenge.

The two came together recently here at the POTC office to let us in on all the details relating to trailer trap and what we should expect.

Based on their recent live performance at the Atlanta Falcons game last week (seen above), Tip and Blanco Brown are serious about expanding this into a globally-recognized movement. Thankfully, Incognito and DJ Misses got the exclusive on where these guys plan to take it next.

Watch T.I. and Blanco Brown school us on “trailer trap” below via Posted On The Corner:

T.I. And Blanco Brown Introduce “Trailer Trap” To The World was originally published on blackamericaweb.com