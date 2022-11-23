The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

NBA YoungBoy is probably the only rapper in the game whose music videos are always shot in the comfort of his own home and truth be told, it’s probably best that way.

That being said, such is the case for his latest visuals to “Hi Haters,” in which NBA plays the role of head of the household as he kicks it on the couch with his wifey and daughter before stunting next to his car and showing off his jewelry collection.

Back in Boston, Millyz continues to enjoy his ride to stardom and in his clip to “Die Cloud” gives us some behind the scenes look at how he lives before he takes the stage to rock the thousands of fans who hang onto his every rhyme.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from 38 Spesh and Harry Fraud, Rich Homie Quan, and more.

NBA YOUNGBOY – “HI HATERS”

MILLYZ – “DIE CLOUD”

38 SPESH & HARRY FRAUD – “SAL’S PIZZA”

RICH HOMIE QUAN – “SPIN”

THAT MEXICAN OT & PESO PESO – “CHINGON”

LIL UZI VERT – “JUST WANNA ROCK”

38 SPESH & HARRY FRAUD – “WARM WINTER”

BABYTRON – “RAGE QUIT”

The post NBA YoungBoy “Hi Haters,” Millyz “Die Cloud” & More | Daily Visuals 11.23.22 appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.

NBA YoungBoy “Hi Haters,” Millyz “Die Cloud” & More | Daily Visuals 11.23.22 was originally published on hiphopwired.com