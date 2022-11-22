Cardi B Is Back On The Net With This

How many years of experience do you have in radio? I've been in radio since 2013. What are three of your hobbies? Flying the airwaves of the DFW, entertaining a crowd, & discovering new tasty food spots. Where is your hometown? St. Louis, MO. What makes your personality unique? My diverse childhood experiences of life shaped my mind and skill set to be the sharpest & most competitive it can be. If you attended college, where did you attend? Grambling State University.

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @’979thebeat’

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

The Bodak Yellow princess is back on live , since the passing of Migos back bone TakeOff. Press play for the energy , and entertainment of the Nyc emcee.

Leave it up to Cardi B to put ya in the mood to get turnt. New drink alert courtesy of chef girl Bardi. Cardi also gives new artist of the year Glorilla her flowers, via social media

so she can really stamp the cosign.

Follow Ya Pilot P-skillz (@Pskillzflo) on all social media platforms.