Cardi B Is Back On The Net With This

The Bodak Yellow princess is back on live , since the passing of Migos back bone TakeOff. Press play for the energy , and entertainment of the Nyc emcee.
Leave it up to Cardi B to put ya in the mood to get turnt. New drink alert courtesy of chef girl Bardi. Cardi also gives new artist of the year Glorilla her flowers, via social media
so she can really stamp the cosign.
