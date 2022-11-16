Who is Cowboys Player Number 88 Ceedee Lamb Really ?

How many years of experience do you have in radio? I've been in radio since 2013. What are three of your hobbies? Flying the airwaves of the DFW, entertaining a crowd, & discovering new tasty food spots. Where is your hometown? St. Louis, MO. What makes your personality unique? My diverse childhood experiences of life shaped my mind and skill set to be the sharpest & most competitive it can be. If you attended college, where did you attend? Grambling State University.

Cowboys player Ceedee Lamb is the truth under any roof. From Visa, to Nike, Direct tv, even Lowes his endorsements are still rolling in. As a southern Louisiana native this young achiever

grew up in a humbling house hold which has continued to lead him in the right direction career wise. Cowboys wide receiver Lamb is a legit warm hearted athlete who hasn’t forgot were he

came from. Giving back to the Boys & Girls club is still on his radar, because he can first hand attest to the lifestyle , that he once lived. Press play for insight on the real Ceedee.

P-skillz (@PskillzFlo)