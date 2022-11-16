HomeDFW

Who is Cowboys Player Number 88 Ceedee Lamb Really ?

 Cowboys player Ceedee Lamb is the truth under any roof. From Visa, to Nike, Direct tv, even Lowes his endorsements are still rolling in. As a southern Louisiana native this young achiever

grew up  in a humbling house hold which has continued to lead him in the right direction career wise. Cowboys wide receiver Lamb is a legit warm hearted athlete  who hasn’t forgot were he

came from. Giving back to the Boys & Girls club is still on his radar, because he can first hand attest to the lifestyle , that he once lived. Press play for insight on the real Ceedee.

P-skillz (@PskillzFlo)

