Who is Cowboys Player Number 88 Ceedee Lamb Really ?

Cowboys player Ceedee Lamb is the truth under any roof. From Visa, to Nike, Direct tv, even Lowes his endorsements are still rolling in. As a southern Louisiana native this young achiever
grew up in a humbling house hold which has continued to lead him in the right direction career wise. Cowboys wide receiver Lamb is a legit warm hearted athlete who hasn’t forgot were he
came from. Giving back to the Boys & Girls club is still on his radar, because he can first hand attest to the lifestyle , that he once lived. Press play for insight on the real Ceedee.
