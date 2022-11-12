Report:Two Planes Crash During Dallas Air Show Honoring Veterans Day

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

According to multiple sources, two vintage airplanes collided mid-air during the Wings Over Dallas air show honoring Veterans Day at approximately 1:20p.m. Saturday. The two planes involved in the collision were a Boeing B-17 Fortress and Bell P-63 Kingcobra.

Officials are investigating how many people were on each aircraft. At this time it is unclear what happened and the condition on the pilots. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Update:

After review by Medical examiners, a total six victims were killed in the fatal plane crash. Judge Clay Jenkins announced in a tweet.

Determining the cause of the crash could take years. The national Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration are investigating. According NTSB, crash investigations can take five years or more to complete. We are keeping the families and friends involved in this tragic incident in our prayers.