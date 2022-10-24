Beyonce’s Daughter Blue Ivy Is Rich After This Public Stunt

CLOSE
Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @’979thebeat’
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Who ever knew a ten year old’s weekend purchase would make global news. on he following Monday. Queen B and Jay z‘s daughter may have
broke the internet , but not the bank. This special Art Gala never saw this coming. Press play & catch the vibes with your own eyes. Blue Ivy‘ seems un bothered after spending well over
$80,000 during a bidding war. Press to see the final outcome.
Follow Ya Pilot P-skillz (@PskillzFlo) on all platforms