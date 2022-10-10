Lil Baby & Son Just Ran Up The Digits

CLOSE
Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @’979thebeat’
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Leave it up to Lil Baby aka the Ceo of 4 Pockets Full, to keep his brand where his hand is at. Shopping spree alert for his son Jason (@babyjason_1) for his Birthday. “I’ve been saving more than I
been spending, thats’ what I be on , I am human I’m not perfect , I know sometimes I be wrong”. Press play for the vibes cooking up via the jeweler. Big boy toys, for the big boy even if the price
tag is triple digits . From the headline rapper who doesn’t rock tattoos, lets take a look at what happens when money isn’t
a object while inside the icebox.
P-skillz (@PskillzFlo)