Lil Baby & Son Just Ran Up The Digits

How many years of experience do you have in radio? I've been in radio since 2013. What are three of your hobbies? Flying the airwaves of the DFW, entertaining a crowd, & discovering new tasty food spots. Where is your hometown? St. Louis, MO. What makes your personality unique? My diverse childhood experiences of life shaped my mind and skill set to be the sharpest & most competitive it can be. If you attended college, where did you attend? Grambling State University.

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @’979thebeat’

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Leave it up to Lil Baby aka the Ceo of 4 Pockets Full, to keep his brand where his hand is at. Shopping spree alert for his son Jason (@babyjason_1) for his Birthday. “I’ve been saving more than I

been spending, thats’ what I be on , I am human I’m not perfect , I know sometimes I be wrong”. Press play for the vibes cooking up via the jeweler. Big boy toys, for the big boy even if the price

tag is triple digits . From the headline rapper who doesn’t rock tattoos, lets take a look at what happens when money isn’t

a object while inside the icebox.

P-skillz (@PskillzFlo)