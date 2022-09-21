Letitia James Sues Trump, His Children And Company For $250 Million

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

New York State Attorney General Letitia “Tish” James has filed a civil lawsuit against former President Donald Trump, some of his children, his Trump Organization company and others associated with the business, according to a new report.

James was scheduled to make the official announcement Wednesday morning.

“The case docket indicates the defendants are Donald J. Trump, Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump, Ivanka Trump, Allen Weisselberg, Jeffrey Mcconney, The Donald J. Trump Revocable Trust, The Trump Organization, Inc., and other businesses associated with Trump,” CNN reported.

The lawsuit “seeks a $250 million judgment and a prohibition on any of the Trumps leading a company in the state of New York,” ABC News reported.

Speculation ran rampant on social media after it was announced that James would be making a “major announcement” on Wednesday.

The New York Times reported last week that there was a possibility she may sue Trump after James’ office rejected offers to settle her investigation into the former president’s company, the Trump Organization.

The Times explained the consequences for Trump if James sued him:

A lawsuit from Ms. James would supercharge their drawn-out battle, offering her an opportunity to deliver a significant blow to the former president and his business, which she vowed before taking office to “vigorously investigate.” If the case goes to trial and Mr. Trump loses, a judge could impose financial penalties and restrict the former president’s business operations in New York — all potentially in the midst of a 2024 presidential campaign that he is expected to join.

Prior to James and her office turning down the settlement, a judge rejected Trump’s claims that the investigation resulted from “political animus.” Notably, the former president and his company have never objected to the underlying legal basis for James’ investigation.

James, who is up for re-election in November, has been persistent in her mission to hold businesses operating within the state of New York accountable for their actions.

The investigation into the Trump Organization is separate from the criminal investigation previously led by the Manhattan District Attorney’s office. It is also different from the election probe into the former president’s alleged interference with the administration of Georgia’s elections in 2020.

In December of last year, Trump sued James for allegedly trying to “harass, intimidate and retaliate against” him.

The lawsuit came less than two weeks after James suspended her short-lived gubernatorial campaign in order to seek re-election as attorney general because, as she said at the time, “There are a number of important investigations and cases that are underway, and I intend to finish the job.”

The announcement that James was suspending her campaign came on the same day when the Washington Post first reported that her office intended to depose the twice-impeached former president in an effort to find out whether the practice of tax fraud “permeated the Trump Organization.”

The answer to that question is likely a resounding “yes,” considering Trump’s lawsuit.

“The Trump Organization has continually sought to delay our investigation into its business dealings,” James said in a brief statement at the time. “To be clear, neither Mr. Trump nor the Trump Organization get to dictate if and where they will answer for their actions.”

James has been laser-focused on the ongoing civil and criminal investigations in New York since her office launched the probe in 2019. That’s when she issued subpoenas to Deutsche Bank and Investors Bank to obtain records related to the financing of four major Trump Organization projects and a failed effort to buy the Buffalo Bills.

James was interested in accessing a wide range of documents that include loan applications, mortgages, lines of credit and other financing transactions in connection with the Trump International Hotel in Washington. Congressional testimony from Trump’s former attorney Michael Cohen prompted the investigation.

The investigation into Trump and the Trump organization came just three months after James was sworn in as New York’s first Black woman attorney general.

“We will use every area of the law to investigate President Trump and his business transactions and that of his family as well,” James said at the time.

