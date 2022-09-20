Susan G Komen More Thank Pink Walk October 22nd! (Audio Interview Inside)

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Jazze recently got a chance to speak with Breast Cancer advocate Sheila Taylor about the upcoming Susan G Komen More than Pink Walk in Dallas on October 22nd. Shelia is a three-time breast cancer survivor and she talks about the importance of being an advocate for your own health and getting your mammograms. She also discusses the importance of helping to raise money for the Susan G Komen organization because they help women with breast cancer and help to fund research to find a cure.

This year the Walk will be at The Levy Event Plaza in Las Colinas Dallas, North Texas 501 E Las Colinas Blvd, Irving, TX on Saturday October 22nd.

For more information about the More Than Pink Walk or sign donate please visit https://secure.info-komen.org/site/TR?fr_id=9212&pg=entry&_ga=2.15698613.260898899.1663703680-114760584.1663703680&_gl=1*jnh8wx*_ga*MTE0NzYwNTg0LjE2NjM3MDM2ODA.*_ga_HGS8BJYTKQ*MTY2MzcwMzY3OS4xLjEuMTY2MzcwMzY5MS40OC4wLjA.*_fplc*RUQydWpWJTJCTGI3cUw0NWY4ZWJCYWZFcjBOQzBtTWpXSFRDMHh5M0NMVGdsNDNJSlZzdk1yYWFXenVuc05IWUUzekdVNXBnY1NlT3Z1MkNURDZxaTdIV2hWMTl3Z2wzM1lEckVJb2gzNThlWTlFTVhmYkZHVWZtQ2V1bzFvNGclM0QlM0Q.

Joins Our Team At The Susan G Komen More Than Pink Walk This Saturday October 23rd! Interview Inside…

Facebook: Jazze Radio-Chica

Instagram: Jazzeradiochica

Twitter: Jazzeradiochica

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @’979thebeat’

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!