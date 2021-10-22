Joins Our Team At The Susan G Komen More Than Pink Walk This Saturday October 23rd! Interview Inside...

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

This Saturday please join us at the Susan G. Komen More Than Pink Walk at NorthPark Center 8687 N. Central Expressway in Dallas. October is breast cancer awareness month and early detection is key to help beat this disease. Please join us tomorrow to help raise funds for research to help find a cure and also help Susan G. Komen provide resources such as Mammograms, diagnostic screenings, travel arrangements to treatment and more for people with fighting breast cancer. Please join our team Ms. Nikkthang or Nicole Jones who is a breast cancer survivor and an employee here at the radio station. Our goal is $500 so any donation is appreciated. Please click the link https://secure.info-komen.org/site/TR?fr_id=8747&pg=team&team_id=454191

Jazze Maxie also got a chance to interview Sofia Olivarez the Executive Director with Susan G. Komen about the upcoming walk and the importance on fundraising so they can continue helping residents in the Dallas/Ft. Worth community. Check out the interview:

Actor Granville Adams Dies At 58, Loses Hard-Fought Battle With Cancer

