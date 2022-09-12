HomeDFW

Young Joc Says Enough Is Enough With The Auntie Jokes

Young Joc is back on the grind doing a show, while putting his foot down & not with the Aunite foolery. If you remember a couple years back the internet had

a funny field day with Joc‘ meme’s about his hair style at the time .  Press play and peep the energy given, after fans on his live try to sneak a Auntie JokeS .  Could it have possibly been the

1965 glasses frames or nah?

