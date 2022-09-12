Young Joc Says Enough Is Enough With The Auntie Jokes

How many years of experience do you have in radio? I've been in radio since 2013. What are three of your hobbies? Flying the airwaves of the DFW, entertaining a crowd, & discovering new tasty food spots. Where is your hometown? St. Louis, MO. What makes your personality unique? My diverse childhood experiences of life shaped my mind and skill set to be the sharpest & most competitive it can be. If you attended college, where did you attend? Grambling State University.

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @’979thebeat’

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Young Joc is back on the grind doing a show, while putting his foot down & not with the Aunite foolery. If you remember a couple years back the internet had

a funny field day with Joc‘ meme’s about his hair style at the time . Press play and peep the energy given, after fans on his live try to sneak a Auntie JokeS . Could it have possibly been the

1965 glasses frames or nah?

Follow Ya Pilot P-skillz (@PskillzFlo) on all platforms