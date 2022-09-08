The Obamas White House Portrait Unveiled

How many years of experience do you have in radio? Professionally since 2017, but I did radio in college all 4 years. What are three of your hobbies? Videography, going to art and science museums, and collecting cactuses! Where is your hometown? I was born in Sacramento, CA, but I was raised here in Dallas! What makes your personality unique? I’m just a little ball of fun! I love to crack jokes and make people feel good about themselves by giving compliments. Just being down-to-earth, honest, and being optimistic about life will take you a long way. If you attended college, where did you attend? I am a product of the prestigious Prairie View A&M University! After that, I was blessed to get my Master’s degree from Texas Southern University. Both of them are HBCU’s (Historically Black Colleges + Universities).

The official unveiling of the White House portraits for former President and First Lady Barack and Michelle Obama will be marked as one of the greatest moments in history! President Joe Biden opened the ceremony in the East Room with a heartwarming speech about his former colleague and friend, welcoming the couple back to their old home where they raised daughters Sasha and Malia. The event, created by The White House Historical Association, has been in place since 1965 and allows the President and First Lady to select their own artist and approve their portraits before public display.

The artists commissioned were Robert McCurdy for Obama, and Michelle commissioned Sharon Sprung. During Michelle’s speech, she apologized to Sharon in hopes her life hadn’t been too sheltered after keeping a low profile for six years after being selected. She spent at least 9 months straight working on the painting privately in her home where no one could enter or know about the artwork.

See below former President Barack Obama’s first steps back inside the White House alongside his former VP and current President Joe Biden.

Congrats to America’s First Black Couple on continuing to stamp their mark in U.S. history!

