The Lets Gooo Rapper Glorilla With The Motivation You Needed To Hear

Leave it up to real life moments from A young Memphis female rapper, to get you motivated in the midst of your own day to day grind. Glorilla has time today to chop it up with

fans via social media about focusing, on your dreams and believing in yourself. Manifesting her vision to a whole new level of life. Press play to hear her real testimony that lead her across

the country performing, & now repping Yo Gotti’s  label CMG.  

 

