The Lets Gooo Rapper Glorilla With The Motivation You Needed To Hear

How many years of experience do you have in radio? I've been in radio since 2013. What are three of your hobbies? Flying the airwaves of the DFW, entertaining a crowd, & discovering new tasty food spots. Where is your hometown? St. Louis, MO. What makes your personality unique? My diverse childhood experiences of life shaped my mind and skill set to be the sharpest & most competitive it can be. If you attended college, where did you attend? Grambling State University.

Leave it up to real life moments from A young Memphis female rapper, to get you motivated in the midst of your own day to day grind. Glorilla has time today to chop it up with

fans via social media about focusing, on your dreams and believing in yourself. Manifesting her vision to a whole new level of life. Press play to hear her real testimony that lead her across

the country performing, & now repping Yo Gotti’s label CMG.

