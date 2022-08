The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @’979thebeat’

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Back at it again , the infamous Big Draco cracks the internet timelines for the first time in quiet couple weeks. Soulja Boy the first rapper with

a strawberry frosted flakes? In your book would you Smash or Pass? The influence of Soulja Boy at this point shouldn’t be new ,seeing that he was perhaps the first rapper to go “viral” on youtube.

P-skillz (@PskillzFlo)