The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @’979thebeat’

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

In the words of legendary icon P Diddy “we outside outside. Press play to peep the vibes that the one and only Puff daddy provided as he made his way to Miami hotspots for the weekend.

The frequency vibes are overstood via Diddys entourage. City girl Yung Miami received a surprise surprise during her recent concert in Jacksonville. Is this a sign of the two gettin back together.

P-skillz (@PskillzFLo)